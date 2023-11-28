President Vo Van Thuong (R) meets Japanese Emperor Naruhito (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse met with Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on November 28, as part of his ongoing official visit to Japan.

Sharing profound memories of his previous visits to Japan in various capacities, President Thuong told the hosts that the two countries share cultural similarities. It is the unanimity of their leaders and people that has laid a solid foundation for the development of Vietnam-Japan friendly and cooperative ties.

He affirmed that the historical visits to Vietnam in 2017 by the then Japanese Emperor and Empress, the official Vietnam visit in 2009 by the then Crown Prince, as well as the recent September visit by Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess, have left good impressions on the Vietnamese leaders and people, contributing to deepening mutual trust and understanding between their people, elevating the Vietnam-Japan relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the world.

On behalf of the State and people of Vietnam, President Thuong invited the Japanese Emperor and Empress to visit Vietnam.

The Emperor and Empress expressed their delight at welcoming the President and his spouse to Japan on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties this year.

They said the historical connections and similarities in culture and people between the two nations are fundamental factors for their close-knit relationship across various fields like today.

President Vo Van Thuong , Emperor Naruhito and their spouses (Photo: VNA)

The hosts also believed that cultural and people-to-people exchanges held in many localities of both countries this year will raise understanding between the people of the two countries, making important contributions to boosting friendly cooperative ties between the two countries.



In the afternoon the same day, the Emperor and Empress hosted a banquet in honour of President Thuong and his spouse./.