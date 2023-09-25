At a reception for Hernandez in Hanoi on September 25, President Vo Van Thuong said this is a special occasion to review the tradition of cooperation and solidarity between the two countries.

While affirming that Vietnam always exerts its utmost efforts to support and collaborate with Cuba, Thuong agreed with Hernandez’s proposals to encourage Vietnamese businesses to invest in Cuba, boost two-way trade and create favourable conditions for goods of the two nations to access each other's markets.

Hernandez, for his part, said Cuba always treasures and wants to deepen the special traditional relationship and comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam.

Cuba hopes to learn from Vietnam's experiences in organising and managing small-sized enterprises and also looks forward to Vietnamese firms investing more strongly in Cuba in the coming time, he added.

The same day, President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez visited the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Dong Hoi Hospital in central province of Quang Binh./.

VNA