President's spouse receives representatives of Lao-Vietnamese bilingual language school
Tran Nguyet Thu, spouse of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, had a friendly meeting with administrators of Nguyen Du Lao – Vietnamese bilingual language school in Vientiane on August 9 as part of their ongoing official friendly visit to the neighbouring country.
Founded in 2007 in Vientiane’s Chanthabouly district on a land plot granted to the Vietnamese Government by the Lao Government, the school is managed by the Association of Vietnamese in Vientiane under the direction of the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos and the Lao Ministry of Education and Sports.
According to the administrators, in the 2020-2021 academic year, the school has more than 1,000 students at kindergarten, primary and secondary levels.
All facilities and human resources serving the academic year, especially the strict implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control measures, are in place, they said.
Congratulating the school’s successes in education and disease prevention, Thu expressed her hope that the facility will strive for higher achievements in teaching and learning, and ensuring the safety of teachers and students amid the pandemic.
She believed that with strong efforts made by Lao and Vietnamese competent agencies and localities, the Vietnam-Laos comprehensive cooperation, including ties in education, will reap new achievements.
On the occasion, she presented the school with a collection of Vietnamese textbooks and 10,000 USD./.
