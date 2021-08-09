Society UNFPA continues to help Vietnam improve civil registration, vital statistics The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Vietnam and Vital Strategies on August 9 signed an agreement for a second phase of work under the Data for Health Initiative, which is supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Australia Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to continue supporting the Vietnamese Government’s efforts to improve civil registration and vital statistics.

Society Impact of catastrophic Agent Orange disaster still lingers Sixty years have passed since the US army dropped tens of millions of extremely toxic chemicals on various areas across the south of Vietnam, but their devastating impact still lingers, destroying the environment and claiming the lives of many generations of Agent Orange (AO) victims.

Society Leading Hong Kong university to provide 15 scholarship to Vietnamese student annually The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), one of the top 10 universities in Asia, has announced that it will offer 15 full scholarships to outstanding Vietnamese high school students each year.

Society Infographic Hanoi prioritises urgent measures to prevent and control COVID-19 Prompt tracing in the shortest possible time and screening patients with symptoms such as cough, fever, respiratory distress and loss of taste are among the measures taken by Hanoi to prevent the spread of Covid-19.