President Vo Van Thuong and his wife depart for Japan (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong’s official visit to Japan is not only an important highlight of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Japan diplomatic relations, but is also expected to open up a new and good period in the bilateral ties, according to experts and scholars.



President Thuong’s visit from November 27-30 is his first official visit to Japan as the head of state, and the fourth by a Vietnamese State leader since the two countries set up their diplomatic relations.



It is taking place in the context that Vietnam and Japan have enjoyed fruitful cooperation in all fields.



Japan has been Vietnam’s leading economic partner, the biggest ODA provider, the second largest partner in labour, the third greatest investor, and the fourth biggest trade partner.



To date, Vietnamese and Japanese localities have set up about 100 pairs of twinning relations, while bilateral partnership in education, culture, art, sports and people-to-people exchange have bustled.



According to Ambassador Nguyen Phu Binh, former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, former Ambassador to Japan, and Vice President of the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Association, since the two countries set up their diplomatic relations, their ties have been continuously reinforced and developed on the foundation of high political trust and effective economic cooperation.



The two sides have developed their relationship from a reliable, long-term stable partnership in 2002 to a strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia in 2009, and an extensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia in 2014, he noted.



Vietnam and Japan can supplement each other’s interest, said Binh, underlining that Japan can provide ODA, FDI, technology, human resources training assistance, and development experience to Vietnam, while Vietnam is ready to supply labour to Japanese firms as well as materials for their production.



Dr Tomotaka Shoji, Director of the Regional Research Division at the National Institute for Defence Studies under the Japanese Ministry of Defence, has said that Vietnam-Japan relations have potential for further development.



He said that the first strength is economic collaboration, emphasising that bilateral cooperation in this field has obtained strong progress.



Ambassador Binh said he hopes during this visit, President Thuong and Japanese leaders will discuss measures to reinforce the already sound relations and expand their collaboration to new areas of mutual interest such as climate change, green transition, and digital transformation.



Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Taki said that President Thuong’s visit sends out the message that cooperation between Japan and Vietnam is not only a bilateral relationship but also contributes to peace and prosperity of the region and the world.



According to Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Pham Thu Hang, during the visit, President Thuong is scheduled to hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and meet the Japanese Emperor and Empress, and high-ranking leaders of the host country. He will also deliver a speech at the Japanese National Diet, attend a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic relations, and engage in other important activities.



Ambassador Binh held that President Thuong’s delivery of a speech at the Japanese National Diet is a special event as each year, the Japanese legislature invites only one or two foreign national leaders to do so. This will be a good chance for Vietnam to spread important messages on bilateral ties to the politicians and the public in Japan as well as the world./.