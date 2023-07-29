Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son. (Photo: VNA)

He described the visits as very important highlights in the context of Vietnam and Austria turning a new page in their relationship with the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties last year, and Vietnam and Italy celebrating the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership this year.Regarding specific outcomes of the visits, the minister said the President and his entourage engaged in about 50 activities in various fields, which have been covered widely by both local and international media.Austrian and Italian leaders regarded Vietnam as a leading important partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and noted their wish that Vietnam will work as a bridge between the European Union (EU) and the ten-member grouping.