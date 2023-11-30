PM Pham Minh Chinh and IC Investment Holding Board Chairman Ibrahim Cecen (Photo: VNA)

A number of agencies and businesses of the two countries signed cooperation agreements on this occasion.On the same day, Chinh received the Chairperson of the Board of Directors and leaders of the Turkish giant IC Holdings, a multi-industry group operating mainly in the construction sector.Vietur, a consortium led by its IC Ictas, has won the 35 trillion VND (1.44 billion USD) bidding package to build the terminal for Long Thanh International Airport in the southern province of Dong Nai.The IC Holdings representatives lauded the investment environment in Vietnam, and noted their wish to coordinate closely with Vietnamese agencies and businesses to effectively implement the bidding package, while expanding cooperation and investment in essential infrastructure, energy and health care.Chinh suggested the group coordinate closely with the Vietnamese Ministry of Transport and relevant agencies and localities to deploy the bidding package effectively as scheduled and ensure the set quality.The PM suggested IC Holdings seek investment opportunities in other specific projects in the areas of its strengths and Vietnam’s priorities, especially infrastructure construction, industry, energy, tourism and smart city building./.