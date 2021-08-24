Prime Minister becomes head of national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has been assigned to be head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control at a meeting of top leaders held on August 24.
The meeting heard reports from the Party Delegation to the Government regarding the COVID-19 situation in Ho Chi Minh City and southern provinces and response measures.
At the function, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong lauded the prompt, drastic and practical directions made by leaders of the Party and State in the past time.
He also praised the engagement of competent agencies, localities; the contribution of the business community; and the support of international friends and overseas Vietnamese.
Amid complicated developments of the pandemic, secretaries of municipal and provincial Party Committees were requested to personally oversee pandemic prevention and control work.
The meeting called for mutual assistance and concerted effort of the entire Party, military and people in pushing back the epidemic and for a stronger role of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and socio-political organisations during the process.
Participants also discussed and made decisions regarding the Government’s proposals on solutions to mobilising forces and resources for pandemic prevention and control./.