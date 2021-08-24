Politics Infographic Vietnam makes significant contributions to reform of AIPA The Vietnamese National Assembly has taken timely actions and joined hands with other members of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) to contribute to handling emerging issues in the region.

Politics Insignia for training cause bestowed on outgoing UN Resident Coordinator Politburo member Nguyen Xuan Thang, Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Theoretical Council and President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) on August 23 presented an insignia "For the cause of political theory training” to the outgoing United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator in Vietnam, Kamal Malhotra.

Politics US Vice President to visit Vietnam on August 24 - 26 Vice President of the US Kamala Harris is going to pay a visit to Vietnam from August 24 to 26 at the invitation of her Vietnamese counterpart Vo Thi Anh Xuan.

Politics Top legislator calls for AIPA’s cooperation in COVID-19 response National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue called for the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA)'s solidarity and common responsibility in cooperating and sharing experience, especially the application of science, technology, to effectively control the COVID-19 pandemic, while addressing the 42nd AIPA General Assembly via videoconference on August 23.