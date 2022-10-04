Politics Secretary of Hai Duong Provincial Party Committee expelled from Party The Party Central Committee decided to expel Secretary of the Hai Duong Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council Pham Xuan Thang from the Party during the first working day of its sixth plenum in Hanoi on October 3.

Politics Vietnam attends Seoul workshop on politics development in Asia A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam attended the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP)’s workshop with the theme of developing politics in Asia via political parties, which was held in Seoul, the Republic of Korea, from September 28-30.

Politics Party Central Committee urged to seek new measures for implementing major issues Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong stressed that many major issues have been implemented for a long time but the results have not met expectations, thus requiring new resolve and new measures to address them at a different scale to meet the requirements of the new situation.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 3 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on October 3.