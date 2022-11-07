Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Progress has been made in building and perfecting institutions and laws over the past time, contributing to promoting socio-economic recovery and development, maintaining political stability, ensuring national defence and security and expanding international integration, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said at a meeting held on November 7 to celebrate Vietnam's Law Day.



Over the two years of fighting against COVID-19, pandemic prevention and control policies have been effectively disseminated in many forms, he said, adding that many contests on learning about the constitutions and laws have been held, attracting a large number of people.

However, the PM pointed out that the awareness of the role, position, importance of and comprehensive investment in the building and dissemination of laws has failed to meet the demand and the quality of law-building remains poor.

Cases of drug smuggling and trafficking of children and women across the border still exist due to a lack of understanding of laws, he said, adding that law violations also occurred among officials, civil servants and public employees who are on duty.



Therefore, the sixth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee defined that complying with the law and Constitution becomes rules of conduct for all subjects in the society. The State is organised and operates in line with the Constitution and law, and manage the society by the Constitution and law, PM Chinh said.



To realise this initiative, in the coming time, the PM asked agencies to carry out a number of tasks, including continuing to perfect the institutions - one of three strategic breakthroughs, considering it an investment for development. He said that laws must be consistent with real life and adjusted in line with reality.



The PM said that law dissemination needs to be renewed and focus on people, adding that officials, party members, civil servants, and public employees must voluntarily set an example in observing the law.



"All violations of the law must be detected and handled promptly, fairly, and strictly," he said, expressing his hope that each individual and business to actively learn and comply with the law for their benefits and interests of the community.



Collectives and individuals with outstanding achievements in law dissemination and education were also awarded the PM’s certificates of merit at the event./.