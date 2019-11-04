Politics Prime Ministers of Vietnam, New Zealand meet in Bangkok Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern on the sidelines of the 35th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok on November 4 morning.

Politics Infographic Vietnam - an active, proactive member of ASEAN Viet Nam officially became the 7th member of the ASEAN in 1995. Since then Viet Nam has made positive contributions to maintaining internal solidarity, forstering cooperation among member countries.

Politics Vietnam confers Gold Star Order on Lao People’s Army The Vietnamese Party and State have conferred its highest decoration - the Gold Star Order - on the Lao People’s Army in recognition of its achievements and contributions to strengthening the traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive between the two countries.