Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 10 inspected several key projects in Hai Duong as part of his visit to the Red River Delta province.The projects include one on upgrading National Highway 37's section that runs through the Con Son-Kiep Bac special national relic site, the Thanh Long Lake ecotourism area at the site, and Dong Viet Bridge spanning over the Thuong River, linking Hai Duong and Bac Giang provinces.Hai Duong has been working hard to complete three sub-projects connected with National Highways 37 with a total investment capital of 1.96 trillion VND (80.26 million USD). They are expected to be completed this year, helping to attract vehicles to navigate on the National Highway, which runs from Bac Giang, through several provinces, to Hai Phong city.PM Chinh emphasised the importance of the upgrade to connecting Bac Giang with Hai Duong and Quang Ninh, as well as to regional connectivity, and asked the three localities to join hands in the implementation.Covering about 1,568 hectares in Le Loi and Hung Dao communes in Chi Linh city, the Thanh Long Lake ecotourism area is set to contribute to preserving and raising the values of the Con Son-Kiep Bac special national relic site, as well as local socio-economic development.The PM stressed that the project is expected to help promote the Yen Tu-Vinh Nghiem-Con Son-Kiep Bac landscape and relic complex that is seeking UNESCO recognition.He asked Hai Duong to continue its coordination with concerned agencies in different steps to complete the projects, saying it can handle mechanism and policy problems within its power, or report them to competent agencies for decision./.