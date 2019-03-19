Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and his Chinese guest Lu Xinshe (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception for Secretary of the Party Committee of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China Lu Xinshe in Hanoi on March 19.PM Phuc welcomed Lu’s first visit to Vietnam to attend a spring meeting with secretaries of Party Committees of the border provinces of Quang Ninh, Lang Son, Cao Bang and Ha Giang.Stressing that the two countries share deep and comprehensive relations, he suggested both sides work to raise awareness among party members and younger people of the good friendship between Vietnam and China, and particularly to bolster economic and trade ties between their border localities.PM Phuc affirmed that Vietnam wants to accelerate the development of cross-border economic zones, and the Vietnamese Government will instruct border localities to develop transport infrastructure to promote trade links with Chinese localities.Noting that Guangxi accounts for 25 percent of Vietnam-China trade value, he expressed hope for a strong and more balanced development of the bilateral trade ties in the coming time.On the occasion, the PM suggested that Guangxi authorities create favourable conditions in custom clearance procedures for more Vietnamese exports to enter the Chinese market.Furthermore, he said that both sides should work together to prevent trafficking and border crimes, making contributions to building and maintaining a peaceful border.Lu, for his part, spoke highly of the exchange mechanism between Guangxi and Vietnamese border provinces, which help both sides develop transport connection and trade ties.He hoped to receive the Vietnamese Government’s support in developing land and sea transport connectivity between Vietnam and China in general and Guangxi in particular.The official also urged the two sides to pay attention to the building of cross-border economic zones to enhance trade ties between the two nations.As Guangxi has an important role in the Vietnam-China relations thanks to its geographical location, Lu said he will do his utmost to consolidate and further develop the good friendship and collaboration between the two countries.-VNA