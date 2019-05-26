Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (right photo, standing) speaks at the meeting with Vietnamese expats in Norway (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his entourage met with Vietnamese expatriates in Norway during his visit to the Embassy of Vietnam in Oslo on May 25 (local time) as part of his official trip to the country.He reaffirmed that the Party and State always consider the group an indispensible part of Vietnam. He also praised activities carried out by the Vietnamese associations in the Northern European country in support of the local expats.Taking into consideration comments and wishes from participating expatriates, the Government leader said there will be measures to protect the group’s legitimate rights and interest, facilitating them to work and live in the host nation and make contributions to their home country.He went on talking about Vietnam – Norway relations, which has recently recorded strong progress but still fall short of potential.Informing the participants on the outcomes of his talks and meetings with Norwegian leaders so far, Phuc said the sides have agreed to increase and expand bilateral cooperation in various fields of their strengths.Briefing them on current affairs at home, the leader said the Party and State are willing to offer best conditions possible for Vietnamese expats across the globe to run businesses and invest in the home country.Praising solidarity and mutual support among the expatriate community in Norway, the PM hoped them to continue learning from modern countries’ scientific and technological knowledge, preserve Vietnamese culture and language, and make contributions to Vietnam’s development and Vietnam-Norway friendship.While in Norway, PM Phuc toured facilities of Kongsberg Maritime and Pharmaq, which are leading Norwegian companies in marine economic sector. Kongsberg Maritime offers on- and off-shore services and products for ships and has established representative offices in over 40 countries. Meanwhile, Pharmaq, the provider of vaccines and innovation for aquaculture, has operated in Vietnam for 10 years with a long-term strategy for and commitment to the growth of the local sector.-VNA