Prime Minister meets voters in Hai Phong
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with voters in An Lao district, the northern port city of Hai Phong, on November 21. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with voters in An Lao district, the northern port city of Hai Phong, on November 21 to inform them about outcomes of the recent 10th session of the 14th National Assembly, and clear up their concern over certain issues.
The leader said during the legislature's sitting, the Government presented more than 80 documents to the NA, adding he himself and other Cabinet members engaged in the hearing session.
Responding to proposals on forestation and climate change combat raised by some voters, PM Phuc said at the 10th NA session, he proposed growing 1 billion trees, covering both urban and forest land.
However, forestation should go in tandem with tightening inspections over illegal timber and sand exploitation, he stressed.
Regarding new-style rural area building, the PM lauded Hai Phong’s performance in this field as it has mobilised great resources for the programme, thus basically completing the set criteria.
In response to opinions on the 2013 Land Law, he told the voters that the upcoming 13th National Party Congress will mull over the issues arising when enforcing the law, which will provide the foundation for the Government to propose the 15th NA revise the law in order to fully tap land resources for national development.
The leader also answered questions on health care issues, saying the Government has instructed relevant agencies to step up the research and production of COVID-19 vaccine.
Local voters shared the view that despite natural disasters and COVID-19, Vietnam has managed to make significant achievements across spheres, which, they said, are attributable to the Party leadership, the solidarity of Vietnamese people, and the drastic involvement of the PM and the Government.
On this occasion, PM Phuc attended the ground-breaking ceremony of a project upgrading a section of Road 359 in Thuy Nguyen district./.