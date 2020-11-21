World Vietnam backs peace progress led by Afghans: Ambassador Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations, re-affirmed support for an inclusive Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process while attending the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)’s Arria Meeting on November 20.

Politics Defence minister hosts US National Security Advisor Defence Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich and US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien shared the view that the defence ties between Vietnam and the US have positively contributed to the bilateral comprehensive partnership, during their meeting in Hanoi on November 21.

Politics ASEAN and partners enhance energy cooperation ASEAN Ministers on Energy convened on November 20 where they discussed energy cooperation within the grouping and with partners.

Politics South African President hopes for ties with Vietnam to grow President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa expressed a wish to fortify ties with Vietnam while receiving the credentials of newly-appointed Vietnamese Ambassador Hoang Van Loi on November 19.