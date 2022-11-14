Prime Minister of New Zealand starts official visit to Vietnam
Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern arrived in Hanoi on November 14, starting a four-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of her counterpart Pham Minh Chinh.
The New Zealand delegation includes Minister for Trade and Export Growth and Minister of Agriculture Damien O'Connor, deputy chief of the PM’s Office Holly Donald, Deputy Secretary for Asia and Americas at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Deborah Geels, New Zealand Ambassador to Vietnam Tredene Dobson, and Chief Executive of Education New Zealand Grant McPherson.
During the visit, PM Ardern is scheduled to attend an official welcome ceremony, hold talks with PM Chinh, engage in a press briefing, make a courtesy call on Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, meet President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, take part in a business dialogue between the two countries, and participate in an event on agricultural connectivity.
The trip is expected to help enhance political trust and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries in such fields as politics - diplomacy, defence - security, economy, investment, labour, education, technology, climate change, and digital transformation./.