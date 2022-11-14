Politics Foreign Minister highlights success of Prime Minister’s official visit to Cambodia Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Cambodia from November 8-9 is a great success, showing that Vietnam attaches importance to strengthening the cooperative relations, friendship, solidarity and trust between the two countries, said Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son.

Politics New Zealand PM’s visit to create new impetus for bilateral partnership: Diplomat The Vietnam visit by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to create a new impetus and development momentum for the successful implementation of the goals and aspirations set out by the framework of Vietnam-New Zealand strategic partnership, stated Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand Nguyen Van Trung.

Politics Benin President admires Vietnam for socio-economic achievements Benin’s President Patrice Talon has expressed his admiration for Vietnam’s achievements in socio-economic development and international integration, and expressed his wish that the Southeast Asian nation will share its experience with Benin in the fields.

Politics Legislators spend November 14 scrutinising law making The 15th National Assembly will spend the whole day discussing law making on November 14 as part of its fourth sitting.