Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc offeres incense to late Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, accompanied by Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, has offered incense to late leaders of the Party and State at their private homes and monuments commemorating them on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.



Homage was paid to late Chairman of the Council of State Vo Chi Cong (1912 – 2011), who was also Vice Chairman of the Council of Ministers from 1976 to 1986. He participated in revolutionary activities since 1930 and led local people to gain power in Quang Nam and Da Nang in 1945.

Paying tribute to late Party General Secretary Nguyen Van Linh (1914 – 1998), PM Phuc recalled his great contributions as one of the leaders pioneering in abolishing the bureaucratic and subsidy mechanism and opening up the Doi Moi (Renewal) process - a turning point of historic significance for Vietnam.



The Government leader also offered incense to late Chairman of the Council of Ministers Pham Hung (1912-1988); late Acting President and Chairman of the National Assembly Laywer Nguyen Huu Tho (1910 – 1996); late President Le Duc Anh (1920 – 2019); late Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet (1922 – 2008); and late Prime Minister Phan Van Khai (1933 – 2018).

Paying tributes to ancestors and those passed away is a tradition of Vietnamese people ahead of Tet, the most important festival of Vietnam./.