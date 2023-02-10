Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on February 10 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Prime Minister’s visit to Singapore particularly successful: expert Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Singapore was particularly successful and beyond expectations, reported an expert in the field.

Politics Vietnam to amend law on personal income tax It is pressing for Vietnam to amend the Law on Personal Income Tax (PIT) as many of its regulations have proven outdated and no longer appropriate.