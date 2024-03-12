Politics Vietnamese, New Zealand PMs outline major orientations for stronger ties Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon identified major orientations for further strengthening cooperation in multiple areas during talks in Wellington on March 11 morning.

Politics PM’s trips to Australia, New Zealand successful in all aspects: FM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's official visits to Australia and New Zealand were successful in all aspects, marking significant milestones in Vietnam's relations with the two countries, said Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 11 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics UN staff officer training course opens in Hanoi A United Nations staff officer training course kicked off at the Hanoi-based Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations on March 11 within the framework of Canada's Military Training and Cooperation Programme (MTCP).