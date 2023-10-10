Politics President Vo Van Thuong hosts Japanese Foreign Minister President Vo Van Thuong hosted a reception in Hanoi on October 10 for visiting Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Kamikawa Yoko, during which he applauded the guest's contributions to the Vietnam-Japan relations in her different positions over the years.

Politics NA leader asks Hau Giang province for highest possible results in 2023 National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on October 10 requested the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang to focus on effective development to contribute to the realisation of national targets this year.

Politics Vietnamese, Japanese foreign ministers hold talks Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on October 10 held talks with his Japanese counterpart Kamikawa Yoko during her visit to Vietnam from October 10 - 11.