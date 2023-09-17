PM Pham Minh Chinh concludes his trip to China to attend the 20th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) and China -ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (CABIS) in Nanning city, China's Guangxi province. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, together with a Vietnamese delegation, arrived in Hanoi on September 17 noon, concluding his trip to China to attend the 20th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (CABIS) in Nanning city, China's Guangxi province, from September 16-17, at the invitation of the Chinese Government.



While in Nanning, the PM attended and delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the 20th CAEXPO and CABIS, visited exhibition areas and trade pavilions of Vietnam and other participating countries, and joined official activities within the framework of the expo and the summit.



PM Chinh also had meetings with leaders of China and Guangxi province and received representatives from leading Chinese and ASEAN businesses to promote investment, production, and business cooperation.





PM Pham Minh Chinh says farewell to a Chinese official. (Photo: VNA)

The business trip contributes to enhancing political trust and strengthening bilateral relations between Vietnam and China; promotes practical cooperation, especially in economics and trade, between Vietnam and China in general and between Vietnamese localities and China’s Guangxi in particular.





PM Pham Minh Chinh leaves Nanning city, China's Guangxi province after attending the 20th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (CABIS). (Photo: VNA)

At the CAEXPO, Vietnam is the country with the largest number of booths and display area in ASEAN, only after host country China. This is an opportunity for Vietnamese goods to access the markets of China and ASEAN countries, contributing to regional economic cooperation and growth, thereby making a positive contribution to the ASEAN-China comprehensive strategic partnership./.