Politics ☀️ Morning digest January 11 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Australia look towards 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations In 2023, Vietnam and Australia will celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations and work towards the goal set by the two countries’ leaders to elevate the relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Politics People-to-people diplomacy greatly contributes to national development People-to-people diplomacy has contributed to creating a favourable international environment for national development, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan said on January 10.