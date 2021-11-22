Politics Vietnam-Japan ties thriving despite pandemic: Ambassador The Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership has been developing more solidly and practically than ever, even against the backdrop of COVID-19, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam has affirmed.

Politics Japan hopes to further bolster ties with Vietnam: Chief Cabinet Secretary Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will visit Japan next week, becoming the first foreign leader PM Kishida Fumio will host since he took office earlier last month, announced Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan Matsuno Hirokazu on November 19.

Politics Order in East Sea should be built on basis of 1982 UNCLOS: int’l conference Experts at the 13th South China Sea International Conference on November 19 shared the view on the significance of building order in the East Sea (internationally known as South China Sea) based on international law, especially the 1982 United Nations on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS).

Politics Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets voters in Can Tho Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh informed voters in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho of results of the National Assembly’s second session via videoconference on November 19.