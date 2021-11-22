Prime Minister to attend 13th ASEM Summit
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will attend the 13th summit of the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM 13) via video conference from November 25-26, according to a statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
PM Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA)
PM Chinh will participate in the event at the invitation of his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, the Prime Minister of the host country of ASEM 13./.