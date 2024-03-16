Business Binh Duong to have 10 more industrial parks by 2030 The southern province of Binh Duong has planned to develop 10 more industrial parks (IP) in the 2023 - 2030 period, according to head of the provincial Industrial Park Management Board Nguyen Trung Tin.

Business Binh Duong to host advertisement festival in July Vietnam AdFest – Binh Duong 2024 will take place in the southern province of Binh Duong on July 11 - 13 to promote the potential, strength, and importance of the advertising industry in Vietnam in particular, as well as cultural industries of the country in general.

Business Green production critical to sustainable textile, garment export Textile and garment exports posted a year-on-year increase of 15% in the first two months of 2024, a result partly attributed to the industry’s gradual adaptation to the green production requirement of import markets.

Business Sustainable supply chains to help reinforce foothold of Vietnamese goods Sustainable domestic supply chains help businesses improve competitiveness against foreign rivals and retain consumer trust, thus sustaining growth in domestic and foreign trade of Vietnamese goods.