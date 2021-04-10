Culture - Sports French musical ‘Les Misérables’ tours across Vietnam The famed historical French musical ‘Les Misérables’ by Victor Hugo is set to be shown at numerous venues nationwide during a tour which will take place between mid-April and June.

Culture - Sports Korean telecom giant shakes hands with VTVcab to develop music streaming service The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s KT Corp. on April 9 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Vietnam Television Cable (VTVcab), a subsidiary of Vietnam Television, on cooperation in developing music streaming platform in Vietnam.

Culture - Sports Over 13,000 runners take part in Techcombank HCM City Int’l Marathon More than 13,000 runners from 44 localities nationwide will compete at the 4th Techcombank Ho Chi Minh City International Marathon, the largest race in Vietnam, heard a press conference held in conjunction with the beginning of the event on April 9.