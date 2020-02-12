Society UN-Habitat helps Can Tho with sustainable urban development A delegation of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) on February 11 had a working session with leaders of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on cooperation in implementing a global agreement on climate and energy in the locality.

Society Hanoi launches blood donation drive A blood donation campaign, called the Red Spring festival, was launched in Hanoi on February 11, the 13th of its kind organized so far, to ease blood shortages after the Lunar New Year (Tet).

Society HCM City rolls out smart healthcare, education management centres A smart healthcare management centre using artificial intelligence (AI), the first of its kind in Vietnam, debuted in Ho Chi Minh City on February 11.