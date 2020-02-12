Programme launched to support organic farming, ecotourism in Mekong Delta
The programme launching workshop in Ca Mau province on February 11 (Photo: VNA)
Ca Mau (VNA) – A technical cooperation programme was launched on February 11 to support the development of organic farming systems and agro-ecotourism in small-scale communities in southern localities of the Mekong Delta.
At the inception workshop in Ca Mau province, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Van Su said the Mekong Delta boasts huge potential for organic agriculture and ecotourism. However, many localities in the region have yet to capitalise on their own advantages.
For example, Ca Mau has ideal climate, soil and water resource conditions for farming organic rice and shrimp and diversifying agricultural products while owning a typical culinary culture that is favourable for tourism development.
The success of this programme will help boost local socio-economic development and create stable and sustainable livelihoods for smallholders in Ca Mau, he noted.
Nguyen Nhu Cuong, Director of the Department of Crop Production under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, expressed his hope that farmers will be the first beneficiaries of this programme in Ca Mau. He asked the businesses involved to form strong connections with farmers so that the programme will achieve the best results.
A representative of the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in Vietnam said developing organic farming in combination with ecotourism is an effective model that is attractive to both domestic and foreign visitors. It encourages farmers to apply sustainable and environmentally friendly agricultural practices to create clean products and serve ecotourism.
This is also considered a solution to curb the migration from rural areas to urban places, help address environmental pollution, and ensure food security, the representative said, adding that the FAO office in Vietnam pledges to provide technical and strategy assistance to ensure the programme’s success./.