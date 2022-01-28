Society President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum to open on lunar year’s last day The Mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh will be open to the public on January 31 (the last day of the lunar year), the Management Board of the site has announced.

Society Peach blossom gardens in Ha Tinh crowed ahead of Tet Favourable weather and soil conditions give central Ha Tinh province the opportunity to grow peach blossoms. Many localities in the province have developed large-scale peach blossom villages, bringing in a source of income for growers whenever Tet comes around.

Society Over 75 percent of students to return to school ater Tet More than 17.12 million, or 75.71 percent of the total pupils and students nationwide, are likely to return to school for face-to-face learning from February 7 after Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays, according to the Ministry of Education and Training.

Society Top legislator’s Tet gifts presented to needy families in Thai Nguyen A delegation of the National Assembly (NA)’s office on January 28 handed over Lunar New Year (Tet) gifts of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue to social welfare beneficiaries and poor households in the northern province of Thai Nguyen.