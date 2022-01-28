Programme on socio-economic recovery, development set to be issued before Tet
A programme on socio-economic recovery and development is set to be issued before the Tet (Lunar New Year), which falls on February 1 this year, according to Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Duy Dong.
Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Duy Dong speaks at the press conference. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A programme on socio-economic recovery and development is set to be issued before the Tet (Lunar New Year), which falls on February 1 this year, according to Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Duy Dong.
“The Ministry of Planning and Investment expects to submit the draft programme on socio-economic recovery and development to the Government today for consideration and issuance before the Lunar New Year,” Dong told a press conference of the Government on January 28.
The Government has assigned the Ministry of Planning and Investment to sketch out the programme, with total funding of about 350 trillion VND (15.45 billion USD).
The official said his ministry proposed synchronous solutions to implement the programme during the Government’s regular meeting that took place earlier the same day.
One of the solutions is economic reopening in tandem with improving medical capacity in pandemic combat.
The others include ensuring social welfare, supporting businesses in recovery, developing infrastructure and finetuning institutions and administrative procedures, he said, adding that administrative reform plays a crucial role in investment attraction after the economic reopening.
The ministry suggested the Government to roll out the aid package and complete the disbursement in 2022-2023.
During its first extraordinary session, the 15th National Assembly adopted a resolution on fiscal and monetary policies in support of the programme on socio-economic recovery and development.
The legislature has assigned the Government to quickly issue solutions to materialise the fiscal and monetary policies and others to carry out the programme.
The resolution takes effect from January 11, 2022 till December 31, 2023./.