Project aims to improve state management, law enforcement in digital transformation
Vietnam expects to form a nationwide network of digital transformation with the participation of all-level state agencies, organisations, businesses and people, according to a recently-approved project.
Vietnam expects to form a nationwide network of digital transformation. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam expects to form a nationwide network of digital transformation with the participation of all-level state agencies, organisations, businesses and people, according to a recently-approved project.
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang has signed a decision to approve the project on consolidating apparatus organisation, and improving state management and law enforcement capacity in digital transformation from central to local levels by 2025, with a vision to 2030.
The network is set to maximise social resources and attract the participation of the whole population in digital transformation.
However, the personnel structure will be kept unchanged during the consolidation of apparatus organisation, and the improvement of state management and law enforcement capacity in digital transformation.
The network is set to maximise social resources and attract the participation of the whole population in digital transformation. (Photo: VNA)Specifically, all of the ministry-level and government agencies, as well as the People’s Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities will strengthen their IT-specialised units by 2025.
All of the network organisations and members will gain access to digital platforms and toolkits to serve state management and law enforcement in digital transformation.
The members will also receive annual training to satisfy the requirements of state management and law enforcement in this regard, matching the standards of job titles and positions.
The project also set out major tasks and solutions, including reviewing the functions, tasks and organisation of state management and law enforcement agencies; building, developing and promoting digital platforms and toolkits in service of state management and law enforcement; and stepping up the communications work./.