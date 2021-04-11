Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Prime Minister has approved a project on developing the agricultural biotechnology industry to 2030 with the aim of optimising the country’s potential in researching, applying, and mastering advanced biotechnologies in the agricultural sector.

Vietnam is expected to master a number of new-generation biotechnologies by 2030 under the project, producing highly-applicable products and raising the number of biotechnology firms in the agro-forestry-fisheries sector by 30 percent compared to the 2021-2025 period.

By 2030, Vietnam’s agricultural biotechnology industry is hoped to be at the same level of development as those in leading countries in the region and the world.

The project will support biotechnology firms and science-technology and technology transfer organisations, while strengthening personnel training in the field.

To this end, it defines six missions and five solutions, including the building and development of a legal system as well as mechanisms and policies to promote the growth of the biotechnology industry, increase international cooperation in the field, and strengthen communications to raise public awareness about the agricultural biotechnology industry.

In particular, biotechnology businesses will be developed to produce agricultural products at industrial scale to promote safe and organic farming, along with bioproducts serving the processing and storing of farm produce, and vaccines and medicines for aquatic farming and breeding./.

