Project helps raise patriotism among public in Bac Lieu
As many as 1,700 national flags have been planted along a 25-km road at former Cai Chanh military base – a national special relic site in Ninh Thanh Loi commune, Hong Dan district, the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu, with an inauguration ceremony held on August 23.
The project is intended to mark the 78th anniversary of August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2). (Photo: VNA)Bac Lieu (VNA) – As many as 1,700 national flags have been planted along a 25-km road at former Cai Chanh military base – a national special relic site in Ninh Thanh Loi commune, Hong Dan district, the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu, with an inauguration ceremony held on August 23.
The project is the third of its kind jointly launched by Nguoi lao dong (Labourers) Newspaper and the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in Bac Lieu province. It is intended to mark the 78th anniversary of August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).
The two others were carried out in Gia Rai town and Vinh Loi district, Bac Lieu province.
These projects have contributed to promoting patriotism among the public, especially young people, said Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Van Thieu.
From 1949 to 1952, high-ranking officials like Le Duan, Pham Hung and Nguyen Thuong Vu worked at the Cai Chanh military base to lead many movements in the southern region.
Covering over 50,000 square metres, the base was recognised as a national historical site in 2011, and a national special relic site 10 years later./.