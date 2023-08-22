Delegates at the project launching ceremony. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – Cao Son Coal Joint Stock Company under Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin) has launched a project to restore, expand and increase the capacity of Cao Son coal mine in Cam Pha city in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh.



This is one of the group's key projects in its sustainable development strategy, gradually ensuring national energy security and contributing to the socio-economic development of the province and the country.

The project was approved by the Prime Minister under Decision No. 403/QD-TTg dated March 14, 2016 for the period until 2020 with consideration until 2030.



The project has a total investment of nearly 1.83 trillion VND (77 million USD). After completion, the mine is expected to have a capacity of 4.5 million tonnes of raw coal a year, with a coal reserve of about 65.7 million tonnes of raw coal. The project will been implemented for 22 years with a planned land use area of 958.3 ha, generating jobs and stable incomes for about 3,400 employees.

Pham Quoc Viet, Director of the Cao Son Coal Joint Stock Company, said that the project is the continuation of another on restoring, expanding and increasing the capacity of the Cao Son coal mine, which started in 2008 and was completed on December 31, 2022.

The company will strive to implement the project with the highest efficiency, continue to maintain stable production and business activities, create jobs and incomes for thousands of employees. At the same time, it will commit to fully implement the processes and regulations of the laws on construction investment, natural resources and environment and other related fields, he added.

Vinacomin Deputy General Director Vu Anh Tuan asked the Cao Son Coal Joint Stock Company to implement the project in accordance with the provisions of laws and ensure the project's efficiency and sustainability.



The company was also requested to continue improving and effectively handling arising issues in the process of exploiting the project, ensuring safety, life and income for employees, and guaranteeing sufficient coal supply for the economy, thus helping to ensure national energy security./.

VNA