Society A day in Hau Giang province during wet season Wet season comes with fields being submerged in the Mekong delta province of Hau Giang. On the other hand, it also gives locals a different livelihood.

Society PM presses button to launch digital social insurance app Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 16 attended the launch ceremony of the “VssID - Digital Social Insurance” – the mobile application of the Vietnam Social Security (VSS).

Society Infographic Vietnam News Agency ranks third in IT application The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has just announced the results of assessing and ranking the level of information technology application by state agencies in 2019. According to the rankings, Vietnam News Agency ranks third in IT application.