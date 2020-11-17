Project launched to provide legal aid for people with disabilities
The HCM City Disabilities Research and Capacity Development Centre has tied up with lawyers to provide legal aid to people with disabilities. (Photo Courtesy of DRD)
HCM City (VNA) – The Disabilities Research and Capacity Development Centre has launched a project to provide legal aid to and safeguard the rights of people with disabilities.
It will first be introduced in Ho Chi Minh City and Quang Binh province with sponsorship from the Justice Initiatives Facilitation Fund of the EU Legal and Judicial Empowerment Programme in Vietnam.
It will provide disabled people with legal aid related to employment, health, education, and labour.
Nguyen Ha Bich Phuong from the DRD said volunteers from clubs for disabled people in HCM City and Quang Binh will connect with lawyers and legal aid centres to provide counselling for free.
It has also developed a mobile phone application called DLAW for people with disabilities to ask questions to lawyers.
Besides, they can also access the DRD’s website and Facebook page to see the latest legal documents and policies and administrative procedures and seek answers to their problems.
When the DRD comes to know of a legal problem faced by people with disabilities, it will raise them with relevant agencies./.