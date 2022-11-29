Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – More than 5,000 aid packages worth 9 billion VND (363,489 USD) were presented to more than 2,000 children and families affected by COVID-19 in Ho Chi Minh City in the first half of this year under a project implemented by the city's Child Welfare Association and Save the Children, heard a conference on November 29.

The conference was jointly held by the two organisations to review their project on emergency response to reduce COVID-19 impacts in Vietnam’s southern provinces.



According to Pham Dinh Nghinh, Vice Chairman of the HCM City Child Welfare Association, the association contributed more than 6.3 billion VND and the remainder came from Save the Children.



Apart from the aid packages, project workers also gave advice and conducted communication work, publishing and delivering documents on child protection in emergency cases, he added.



Nguyen Vu Trong Binh from Save the Children suggested targeted districts and wards continue with support programmes after the project concludes, saying the organisation will call for donors in other programmes and projects in support of disadvantaged children and families in the city./.