Environment Satellite images provide clear picture of greenhouse gas emissions A research project by the Department of National Remote Sensing under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) has for the first time used images provided by VNREDSat-1, Vietnam’s very first remote sensing satellite, in calculating carbon dioxide emissions.

Environment Infographic Vietnam’s potential of biomass energy Biomass energy is energy generated or produced by living or once-living organisms. The most common biomass materials used for energy are plants and wood.

Environment Int’l Day of Action for Rivers: Protecting rivers for green future Vietnam has over the years made important decisions on water resource planning, exploitation, protection and management, reduced polluted waste sources and ensured water is used in an economical, efficient and sustainable manner, to protect and revitalize rivers for the country's green future.