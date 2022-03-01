Society Policy reform aims to promote socio-economic development in ethnic minority-inhabited areas Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has signed a decision issuing an action framework on mechanism and policy reform to support the national target programme on socio-economic development in ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas in the 2021-2030 period.

Videos Exquisite images bathed in light Not in paintings, and not in paper fans, Vietnamese culture, tradition, and landscapes have recently been featured in enchanting 3D lightboxes made under the skilled hands of a young Hanoian. His products are a combination of the Japanese art of “kirigami”, Chinese shadow puppetry, and Vietnamese “den keo quan” (lamps with shades and paper figures).

Society Bac Lieu promotes tourism in north of National Highway 1A The Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu has brought into full play its advantages like the river network and large-scale rice fields in the northern part of National Highway 1A to promote its tourism.

Society Ministry, UNDP step up efforts on poverty reduction The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA)’s National Coordination Office for Poverty Reduction and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on February 28 signed a memorandum of understanding and launched a project on programme development and policy advising on multidimensional and sustainable poverty reduction for 2021-2023.