Projects funded by Vietnamese defence ministry handed over to Laos
The economic-defence team of Vietnam’s Army Corps 15 has handed over five projects as gift to Vang Tat hamlet cluster in Sanxay district, Attapeu provinces of Laos.
The facilities, including irrigation and water systems, an upgraded boarding school and rooms for boarders, have a total funding of over 4.1 billion VND (179,750 USD) sourced from the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence.
In his remarks at the hand-over ceremony on February 28, Lieutenant Colonel Hoang Trung Son, deputy head of the team, emphasised the special Vietnam-Laos relationship, saying the facilities will contribute to consolidating the friendship.
They are also expected to improve living standards of locals while enhancing resources for national defence and security of the two countries along the border, he added./.