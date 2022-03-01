Prompt moves taken to ensure safety for Vietnamese citizens in Ukraine: spokeswoman
Vietnamese people in Ukraine rest at a shelter (Photo: VOV)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has been working with relevant authorities, domestic airlines, and representative agencies in Ukraine and surrounding areas to make plans for ensuring security, safety, and conditions necessary for evacuating Vietnamese citizens from war zones and repatriating them if they wish.
MoFA Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang made the remark on March 1 in response to reporters’ question about Vietnam’s reaction to the tensions in Ukraine and moves to protect its citizens there.
She noted that Vietnam has paid close attention to and kept a close watch on the developments in Ukraine, as well as the situation of Vietnamese people in this country. There are about 7,000 Vietnamese people in Ukraine at present, and they have not suffered from any damage.
Prioritising the ultimate safety of the lives, property, and legal and legitimate interests of Vietnamese citizens and legal entities in Ukraine, since tense developments began, the MoFA has promptly moved to protect citizens.
The ministry has directed the Vietnamese Embassy in Ukraine to keep frequent contact with the Vietnamese community there, operate hotlines around the clock so as to receive information and provide timely support, ask the host country’s authorised agencies to assist and ensure safety for Vietnamese citizens and businesses, and coordinate with agencies in Vietnam to have citizen protection plans ready, according to Hang.
Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)She added the MoFA and the embassy have also issued recommendations and safety guidance for the overseas Vietnamese. The State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs set up a communication channel with Vietnamese associations in Ukraine to stay updated on their situation and give them safety guidance while requesting associations in nearby countries to prepare for helping Vietnamese people in Ukraine.
Vietnam’s representative agencies in Poland, Russia, Romania, Hungary, and Slovakia have been ordered to keep the citizen protection hotlines available; liaise with the host countries’ agencies to update information about the Vietnamese coming from Ukraine; ask for the facilitation of Vietnamese people’s entry, transit, and temporary stay; provide evacuated Vietnamese with essential goods; and coordinate with Vietnamese associations to aid the evacuation.
The MoFA has also asked authorities of the relevant parties to create a “safe corridor” for Vietnamese people to evacuate, the spokeswoman went on, saying that Vietnam has called on agencies of the United Nations and the host countries to help provide the conditions necessary for citizen safety and evacuation.
As of March 1 noon, about 200 Vietnamese were helped to move out of war zones. The Vietnamese Embassy in Ukraine is continuing to gather the citizens’ needs in order to carry out appropriate plans, Hang added./.