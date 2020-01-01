

A resident is instructed to apply for public services at Dak Lak's new public administrative services centre . (Photo: VNA)

– The People’s Committee of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on December 31 opened its public administrative services centre in its capital, Buon Ma Thuot city.Speaking at a ceremony, Permanent Vice Chairman of the committee Nguyen Tuan Ha urged the centre staff to work hard so as to raise their working ability and service spirit, and called on relevant authorities to closely collaborate with the centre in processing the requests by the people and enterprises.Director of the centre Nguyen Thi Thu An said the facility is well equipped in terms of both hardware and software to ensure the best possible services.Currently the centre is providing services related to administrative procedures in the fields of transport; planning and investment; agriculture and rural development; labour, invalids and social affairs; health care; industry and trade; construction; culture, sports and tourism; natural resources and environment; foreign relations; information and communications; and science and technology.It is scheduled that in 2021, all the administrative procedures of all the fields will be settled by the centre./.