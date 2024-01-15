Nearly 23.6 billion USD was disbursed as of the end of last year, equivalent to over 73% of the set plan, and over 81% of the plan assigned by the Prime Minister.

Ministries, sectors and localities with high disbursement rates included the State Bank of Vietnam, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of National Defence, and the provinces of Quang Ngai, Long An, Dong Thap, and Ca Mau.

The transport sector successfully completed and put into operation 475 km of expressways, raising the total length of expressways across the country to over 1,890 km.

As many as 12 North-South expressway sub-projects, three East-West axial expressways, two ring roads, and others were commenced in the year.

In the aviation sector, new passenger terminals at Phu Bai International Airport and Dien Bien airport became operational, while the construction of passenger terminal T3 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport was kick-started, and the progress and quality of Long Thanh International Airport project has been ensured./.

VNA