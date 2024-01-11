Business Banking digitalisation sees rapid growth: SBV The average annual growth in the number of transactions via QR code has reached 471.13% since the payment method's introduction in 2018, 77.41% of the Vietnamese adult population possess payment accounts with commercial banks reporting over 90% of all transactions conducted through digital channels, with some banks achieving a rate of up to 98%, according to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

Business Sales index of processing-manufacturing up 3.1% The sales index of the processing and manufacturing sector in December 2023 rose 3.1% month-on-month and 5.1% year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Vietnam - Sweden trade growing steadily: Official Trade between Vietnam and Sweden has been growing steadily for many years, with the North European country’s imports rising 9% annually during 2018 - 2022, a relatively impressive figure, an official has said.