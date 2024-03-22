Politics Vietnamese, Chinese border guards hold joint patrol Border guards stationed in Vietnam’s northern province of Ha Giang coordinated with their counterparts in China’s Yunnan province to hold a joint patrol along the two provinces' shared border on March 22.

Politics Art official shows support to Party chief’s speech on personnel affairs Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s speech at the first meeting of the sub-committee on personnel affairs for the 14th National Party Congress holds in-depth, comprehensive and objective ideas, and shows the significance of the work as well as the Party's consistent, proper, and scientific views on personnel affairs, commented Tran Thi Thu Dong, Vice President of the Vietnam Union of Literature and Arts Associations.

