Public security minister receives US ambassador
Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam reaffirmed Vietnam and the ministry’s willingness and commitment to further promoting relations with the US while receiving US Ambassador Marc E. Knapper in Hanoi on November 9.
Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam (R) meets with US Ambassador Marc E. Knapper in Hanoi on November 9. (Photo: VNA)
Emphasising the growing Vietnam - US relations, the host official said leaders of the Vietnamese Party, State, and Government always view the US as one of the partners of leading importance and hope to step up the comprehensive partnership on the basis of respect for each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political regimes.
Vietnam wishes to develop bilateral ties stably, effectively, and substantively to generate practical benefits for the two countries' people and contribute more to regional and global security and development, he added.
To further boost the two countries’ relations, including cooperation between the Ministry of Public Security and US partners, Lam asked the US Government to continue creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community there; increase specialised cooperation with the ministry; and soon sign an agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, an extradition agreement, and another on the transfer of sentenced persons to create a legal framework for strengthening law enforcement connections.
Ambassador Knapper shared the view on the development of bilateral cooperation, especially since the establishment of the comprehensive partnership.
He expressed his belief that relations between the two countries will keep flourishing and obtain good results in all aspects, and that the coordination between relevant agencies of the US and the Vietnamese ministry will continue to be enhanced, thus contributing to overall bilateral cooperation./.