Politics Vietnamese Party, State leaders send congratulations to Cambodia on Independence Day The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee sent a congratulatory message to the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) Central Committee, while Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong sent flower baskets to King Norodom Sihamoni and CPP President Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Cambodia’s 69th Independence Day on November 9.

Politics Laws on radio frequencies, civil defence under discussion on November 9 Draft revisions to the Law on Radio Frequencies and the Law on Civil Defence were scrutinised by the National Assembly (NA) on November 9, the 17th working day of the 15th parliament’s ongoing fourth session.

Politics Inspection commissions of Vietnamese, Lao Parties bolster cooperation A high-ranking delegation of the Inspection Commission of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee led by its Chairman Tran Cam Tu is paying a working visit to Laos on November 9 - 10.

Politics Young border defence officers from Vietnam, Laos hold first seminar The first seminar between young border defence officers of Vietnam and Laos took place in Hue city, the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, on November 9.