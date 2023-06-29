Public security ministry delegation visits families of martyrs in Dak Lak armed attacks
Minister of Public Security To Lam pays respects to a fallen martyr in the case. (Photo: VNA)Dak Lak (VNA) - A delegation from the Ministry of Public Security led by Minister To Lam on June 29 visited the families of and paid respect to martyrs who died while performing duties during the armed attacks on the headquarters of two communal administrations in Cu Kuin district, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.
On June 11, groups of persons armed with guns and knives attacked the headquarters of the People’s Committees of Cu Kuin’s Ea Tieu and Ea Ktur communes, including the communal police stations, killing nine people, including two communal officials and four police officers, and injured two others.
At the homes of the martyrs, General Lam, a Politburo member, said even in the time of peace, officers and soldiers of the police force continue to endure significant sacrifices.
He affirmed that the Party, State, and Ministry of Public Security always care for and effectively implement policies and measures to support the families of fallen police officers. There are various forms of encouragement and sharing to help such families and the entire people's police force overcome these great losses, said the minister.
On the occasion, the minister gave financial assistance worth 500 million VND (21,212 USD) each to build houses for the families of Major Hoang Trung and Major Tran Quoc Thang; savings books worth 500 million VND each to the families of martyrs Nguyen Dang Nhan and Ha Tuan Anh. Each family also received 50 million VND from the central crime prevention fund.
Furthermore, the Thien Tam Fund of Vingroup provided financial support of 500 million VND per family./.