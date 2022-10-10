Sci-Tech Winners of Vietnam Digital Awards 2022 announced Forty-nine organisations, businesses, products and solutions were honoured at Vietnam Digital Awards 2022 in Hanoi on October 9 for their contributions to the process of national digital transformation.

Sci-Tech Coc Coc browser, search engine recognised national digital platform Vietnamese-developed Coc Coc browser and search engine is now eligible to become a digital platform serving the people in 2022, the Ministry of Information and Communications announced on October 7.