Public security sector promotes digital transformation
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the public security sector’s first conference on digital transformation in Hanoi on October 10.
PM Pham Minh Chinh and officials visit an exhibition of digital transformation products on the sidelines of the public security sector's conference on October 10. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the public security sector’s first conference on digital transformation in Hanoi on October 10.
The date was designated as the National Digital Transformation Day by the PM in April this year.
At the teleconference, Minister To Lam announced the Ministry of Public Security’s decision to select the October 10 as the Digital Transformation Day of the sector.
The ministry reported that since the 2022 action plan of its steering committee for digital transformation was released in May, it has obtained concrete and outstanding outcomes in different aspects, including the application of the national population database, the provision of online public services, and the granting of chip-based identification cards.
Highly valuing the ministry’s efforts and achievements, PM Chinh, who is also Chairman of the national committee for digital transformation, said national digital transformation is a major and strategic task that requires concrete actions and objectives.
PM Pham Minh Chinh addresses the public security sector's conference on October 10. (Photo: VNA)He asked the ministry to exert stronger efforts to fulfill its role as the permanent body in the implementation of the Government’s Plan 06 on applying population data, e-identification, and e-authentication to serve national digital transformation in the 2022 - 2025 period, with a vision to 2030.
To do so, it should focus on effectively applying the e-identification and e-authentication system to facilitate online administrative procedure settlement; working closely with related parties to speed up the connection of the national population database with the national public service portal and the information systems for handling administrative procedures of ministries, sectors, and localities; accelerating and improving the provision of online public services; and boosting communications to win public support, he said.
The Government leader requested the ministry consider applying digital technology and products of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to its task performance; devise mechanisms and policies for attracting high-quality human resources in terms of science and technology, especially IT and digital transformation, to the sector; and learn from developed countries’ experience.
PM Chinh expressed his belief that the sector will continue bringing into play achievements, address shortcomings, and overcome difficulties and challenges to become a vanguard of digital transformation./.