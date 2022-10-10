Business Deposits at all banks always guaranteed: Central bank governor Deposits at all banks, including the Saigon Commercial Bank (SCB), are guaranteed by the State in all cases, Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Nguyen Thi Hong affirmed on October 10 when talking to the media regarding recent issues related to the SCB.

Business Pessimistic outlook for tax collection towards year end Tax revenues grew on a yearly basis but were falling month-by-month, according to Deputy Director of the General Department of Taxation (GDT) Dang Ngoc Minh.

Business National centre, Google team up to provide training for startups A training course of the Google for Startups programme has been held for 25 tech startups in the southern region of Vietnam.

Business Bac Giang works to improve value of agricultural sector The northern province of Bac Giang has rolled out various measures to enhance the value of its agricultural sector, including promoting circular economy, expanding organic farms and encouraging the use of organic fertilizers in farming activities.