SEA Games 31 expected to boost Vietnam's tourism SEA Games 31, which officially opened in Hanoi on May 12 night, will create a boost to economic and tourism recovery and development in Vietnam and ASEAN at large, a Vietnamese tourism official has said.

Vietnam to ban plastic bags from markets by 2030 Vietnam will ban the use of all plastic bags, even in wet markets, from 2030, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Preserving traditional costumes of Thai women The Black Thai ethnic minority group in Tram Tau district in northern mountainous Yen Bai province not only has captivating dances but also traditional costumes imbued with the unique beauty and bearing special artistic as well as historical values. The costumes have been preserved and passed down through the generations.

Party, Government leaders receive Singaporean Parliament Speaker Speaker of the Singaporean Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin was received by Vietnamese leaders on May 20 as part of his official visit to Vietnam.