Purple crepe myrtle trees bloom along Hanoi streets
Crepe myrtles trees bloom along the streets of Hanoi every spring and summer, making the heart flutter from their gentle and poetic beauty.
VNA
Ministry announces 10 inland depots
Tan Cang Que Vo in the northern province of Bac Ninh has been added to the list of inland container depots (ICDs) in Vietnam, which now reaches 10 in total, according to a newly-released decision by the Ministry of Transport.
SEA Games 31 expected to boost Vietnam’s tourism
SEA Games 31, which officially opened in Hanoi on May 12 night, will create a boost to economic and tourism recovery and development in Vietnam and ASEAN at large, a Vietnamese tourism official has said.
Vietnam to ban plastic bags from markets by 2030
Vietnam will ban the use of all plastic bags, even in wet markets, from 2030, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.
Preserving traditional costumes of Thai women
The Black Thai ethnic minority group in Tram Tau district in northern mountainous Yen Bai province not only has captivating dances but also traditional costumes imbued with the unique beauty and bearing special artistic as well as historical values. The costumes have been preserved and passed down through the generations.
Party, Government leaders receive Singaporean Parliament Speaker
Speaker of the Singaporean Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin was received by Vietnamese leaders on May 20 as part of his official visit to Vietnam.
Vietnamese included in Korean school’s career counseling for students
The Vietnamese language has since 2019 been taught at the Myeonmok High School in Seoul, making this the first non-specialised school in the Republic of Korea to teach the language to high school students.