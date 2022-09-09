PV GAS affiliate opens LPG extraction, filling station in Khanh Hoa
The Petrovietnam LPG Joint Stock Company (PV GAS LPG)’s southern branch, an affiliate of the PetroVietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation (PV GAS), has officially put into use a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) extraction and filling station in the central province of Khanh Hoa.
The opening ceremony of the LPG extraction and filling station in Khanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Petrovietnam LPG Joint Stock Company (PV GAS LPG)’s southern branch, an affiliate of the PetroVietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation (PV GAS), has officially put into use a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) extraction and filling station in the central province of Khanh Hoa.
The station, covering over 7,000sq.m in the Dien Phu VCN industrial cluster of Dien Khanh district, has total extraction and filling capacity of 1,000 tonnes of LPG each month.
It became operational after six months of construction.
Nguyen Thanh Binh, Deputy General Director of PV Gas and Chairman of the Vietnam Gas Association, said this station is part of PV GAS’s strategy for developing civil-use LPG trading, adding that PV GAS LPG aims to become the biggest LPG retailer in the country with a market share of at least 21.2% by 2025./.