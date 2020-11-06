An NA sitting - Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The 14th National Assembly (NA)’s 10th sitting will enter the first day of the Q&A session on November 6, which will be broadcast live on Radio The Voice of Vietnam, Vietnam Television and NA Television.Before the important session, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyen Hoa Binh, and Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy Le Minh Tri will deliver reports on the implementation of NA resolutions on specialised supervisions and the Q&A sessions in the 14th tenure and several resolutions in the 13th tenure.NA General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc will then present a verification report collecting ideas of the NA’s Council of Ethnic Affairs, and its committees on specialised supervisions and Q&A sessions in the 14th tenure and several resolutions in the 13th tenure./.