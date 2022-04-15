Society Hanoi plans two night-time pedestrian spaces in Ba Dinh district The People’s Committee of Ba Dinh district has submitted a proposal to the Hanoi People’s Committee on the organisation of two night-time pedestrian spaces around Ngoc Khanh lake and Dao Ngoc-Ngu Xa peninsula on Truc Bach lake.

Society RoK firm grants scholarships to Vietnamese students Five Vietnamese are among 89 students from 34 countries in the Republic of Korea (RoK) receiving scholarships from the Woojung Education and Culture Foundation (WECF) of Booyoung Group in the first semester in 2022.

Society Traffic accidents drop over 19 percent in Q1 A total 2,762 traffic accidents were reported in the first quarter of 2022 (from December 15, 2021 to March 14, 2022), down 662 (19.33 percent) from the same period last year, heard a virtual conference on traffic safety in Q1 held on April 14.