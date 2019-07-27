At the event (Photo: VNA)

Quang Binh (VNA) – The Quang Binh – Khammoune friendship youth meeting took place in the central province of Quang Binh on July 25-27.



Fifty officials and young people from the Khammoune provincial Lao People’s Revolutionary Youth Union along with local fellows shared experience in youth union work and training for children, and visited Quang Binh provincial Children’s Cultural House.



On the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27), they visited and presented gifts to policy beneficiaries, Vietnamese heroic mothers, offered incense at Ba Doc martyrs’ cemetery in Bo Trach district, visited landmark destinations and joined cultural and art exchanges, contributing to strengthening bonds between the two countries’ people and raising mutual understanding about their cultures.



Secretary of the Quang Binh provincial Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Tran Quoc Tuan said the event affords both sides a chance to raise young people’s awareness about the significance of traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive partnership between the two Parties and States.



The Lao side pledged to further tighten friendship and solidarity between the two countries, and between Khammoune and Quang Binh in particular.



In the past, the provincial HCYU raised over 200 million VND (8,600 USD) to build a memorial house dedicated to Vietnamese and Lao war heroes in Langkhang, Khammoune province.-VNA