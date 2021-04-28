Travel Phu Quoc among world’s 15 best islands to retire on Phu Quoc island of the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has been named among 15 best islands in the world to retire on in 2021 by www.travelawaits.com.

Travel Heritage of central localities on show for HCM City citizens A tourism promotion programme entitled “Amazing Central Heritage” was organised in Ho Chi Minh City on April 23, introducing the heritage of the four central localities of Da Nang, Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam, and Quang Binh.

Travel Kien Giang rolls out measures to attract visitors The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has called on local travel companies to actively implement promotional programmes and plans to lure tourists now that COVID-19 has been largely brought under control.

Travel VinGroup’s new complex poised to turn Phu Quoc into world-class tourism hub VinGroup on April 21 officially opened Phu Quoc United Centre – a brand-new resort and entertainment complex in Phu Quoc Island, the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang – which is poised to help turn the “Pearl Island” into a world-class tourism hub.