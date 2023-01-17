Environment Over 50 hectares of land cleared from war-time UXO in Thua Thien-Hue More than 50 hectares of land in A Luoi district in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue have been cleared from war-left unexploded ordnance (UXO), giving more farming land for local residents.

Environment Workshop discusses marine spatial planning for sustainable oceans in Vietnam Vietnamese and foreign experts have gathered at a recent workshop in the central province of Quang Binh to discuss the master plan for sustainable exploitation and use of coastal resources from 2021 to 2030, with a vision to 2045.

Videos Circular economy - Initial steps taken in Con Dao The concept of a circular economy is relatively new in Vietnam but the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau embarked on a circular economy development plan right from the beginning of the 2021-2025 economic development period, and Con Dao Island was the first district to implement the economic model.